Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 19 cents to settle at $40.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 18 cents to $42.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 70 cents to $1,813.40 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 26 cents to $19.53 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $2.93 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.20 Japanese yen from 107.27 yen. The euro rose to $1.1394 from $1.1353.