Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 91 cents to settle at $41.20 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 89 cents to $43.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 40 cents to $1,813.80 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $19.76 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $2.89 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.96 Japanese yen from 107.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.1405 from $1.1394.