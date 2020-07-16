Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to settle at $40.75 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 42 cents to $43.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $1.23 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.23 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $13.50 to $1,800.30 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 19 cents to $19.57 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.90 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.38 Japanese yen from 106.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.1379 from $1.1405.