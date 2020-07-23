Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 83 cents to settle at $41.07 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 98 cents to $43.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.25 a gallon. August natural gas rose 10 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $24.90 to $1,890 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 16 cents to $22.99 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.94 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.74 Japanese yen from 107.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1569.