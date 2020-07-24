Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 22 cents to settle at $41.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 3 cents to $43.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $1.28 a gallon. August heating oil was little changed at $1.26 a gallon. August natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery, the most actively traded contract, rose $7.50 to $1,897.50 an ounce, a record closing high. Silver for September delivery fell 14 cents to $22.85 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $2.89 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.01 Japanese yen from 106.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1636 from $1.1609.