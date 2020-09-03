Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 14 cents to $41.37 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 36 cents to $44.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.17 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.90 to $1,937.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 52 cents to $26.88 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $2.98 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.07 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.1857 from $1.1824.