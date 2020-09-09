Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.29 to $38.05 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.01 to $40.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $1.12 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.11 a gallon. October natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $11.70 to $1,954.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 9 cents to $27.08 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.05 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.22 Japanese yen from 106.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.1808 from $1.1781.