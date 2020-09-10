Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 75 cents to $37.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 73 cents to $40.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $1.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.08 a gallon. October natural gas dropped 8 cents to $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $9.40 to $1,964.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 21 cents to $27.29 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.12 Japanese yen from 106.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1826 from $1.1808.