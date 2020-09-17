Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 81 cents to $40.97 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.08 to $43.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $1.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 22 cents to $2.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $20.60 to $1,949.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 38 cents to $27.10 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.70 Japanese yen from 105.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.1839 from $1.1801.