Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 14 cents to $41.11 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 15 cents to $43.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.16 a gallon. October natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12.20 to $1,1962.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $27.13 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.55 Japanese yen from 104.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1853 from $1.1839.