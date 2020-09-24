Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 38 cents to $40.31 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 17 cents to $41.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.12 a gallon. October natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.50 to $1,876.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 9 cents to $23.20 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $2.97 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.43 Japanese yen from 105.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.1667 from $1.1657.