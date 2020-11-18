Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 39 cents to $41.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 59 cents to $44.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. December natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $11.20 to $1,873.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 20 cents to $24.45 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.84 Japanese yen from 104.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1864.