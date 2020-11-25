Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 80 cents to $45.71 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 75 cents to $48.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.29 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. December natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,805.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents to $23.36 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.43 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.1915 from $1.1884.