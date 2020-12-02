Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 73 cents to $45.28 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 83 cents to $48.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.37 a gallon. January natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $11.30 to $1,830.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $24.08 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.56 Japanese yen from 104.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.2100 from $1.2050.