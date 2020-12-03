Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 36 cents to $45.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 46 cents to $48.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January natural gas fell 27 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.90 to $1,841.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 6 cents to $24.14 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.97 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.2143 from $1.2100.