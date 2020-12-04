Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 62 cents to $46.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 54 cents to $49.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.40 a gallon. January natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.10 to $1,840 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 12 cents to $24.25 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.11 Japanese yen from 103.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.2137 from $1.2143.