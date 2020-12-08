Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 16 cents to $45.60 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 5 cents to $48.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was unchanged at $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.41 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.90 to $1,874.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $24.74 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.50 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.18 Japanese yen from 103.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.2103 from $1.2120.