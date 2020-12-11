Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 21 cents to $46.57 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 28 cents to $49.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.31 a gallon. January heating oil was uchanged at $1.44 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $6.20 to $1,843.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery was unchanged at $24.09 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.01 Japanese yen from 104.20 yen. The euro fell to $1.2115 from $1.2134.