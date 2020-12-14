Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 42 cents to $46.99 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $50.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.32 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.45 a gallon. January natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $11.50 to $1,832.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 4 cents to $24.05 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.53 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.07 Japanese yen from 104.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.2147 from $1.2115.