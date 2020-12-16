Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 20 cents to $47.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $51.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $1.35 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $3.80 to $1,859.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 41 cents to $25.05 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent $3.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.63 Japanese yen from 103.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.2163 from $1.2157.