Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 74 cents to $49.10 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 76 cents to $52.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.40 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.51 a gallon. January natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.50 to $1,888.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 15 cents to $26.03 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.31 Japanese yen from 103.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2241 from $1.2264.