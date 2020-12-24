Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 11 cents to $48.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 9 cents to $51.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery held steady at $1.38 a gallon. January heating oil slipped 1 cent to $1.49 a gallon. January natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $5.10 to $1,883.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $25.91 an ounce and March copper held steady at $3.56 a pound.

The dollar ticked up to 103.68 Japanese yen from 103.62 yen. The euro edged up to $1.2180 from $1.2179.