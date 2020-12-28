Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 61 cents to $47.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 43 cents to $50.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.37 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. January natural gas fell 21 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $2.80 to $1,880.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 63 cents to $26.54 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.84 Japanese yen from 103.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.2207 from $1.2180.