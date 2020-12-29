Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 38 cents to $48 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 23 cents to $51.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.49 a gallon. January natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $2.50 to $1,882.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $26.22 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.53 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.2251 from $1.2207.