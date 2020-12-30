Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 40 cents to $48.40 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 25 cents to $51.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.41 a gallon. January heating oil was little changed at $1.49 a gallon. February natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $12.90 to $1,893.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 39 cents to $26.57 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.27 Japanese yen from 103.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.2290 from $1.2254.