Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 12 cents to $48.52 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 17 cents to $51.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was little changed at $1.41 a gallon. January heating oil fel 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. February natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $1.70 to $1,895.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 16 cents to $26.41 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar was unchanged at 103.27 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2211 from $1.2290.