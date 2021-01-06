Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 70 cents to $50.63 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery also rose 70 cents, to $54.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $1.48 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.53 a gallon. February natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $45.80 to $1,908.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 60 cents to $27.04 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.14 Japanese yen from 102.64. The euro rose to $1.2307 from $1.2303.