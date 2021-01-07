Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 20 cents to $50.83 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 8 cents to $54.38 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February natural gas also rose 1 cent to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $5 to $1,913.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 22 cents to $27.26 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.14. The euro fell to $1.2268 from $1.2307.