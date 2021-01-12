Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 96 cents to $53.21 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 92 cents to $56.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $6.60 to $1,844.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 15 cents to $25.44 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.61 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.83 Japanese yen from 104.16. The euro rose to $1.2201 from $1.2163.