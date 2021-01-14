Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 66 cents to $53.57 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 36 cents to $56.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.62 a gallon. February natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $3.50 to $1,851.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 23 cents to $25.80 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.79 Japanese yen from 103.89. The euro was unchanged at $1.2155.