Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 62 cents to $52.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose $1.15 to $55.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.30 to $1,840.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 45 cents to $25.32 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.2126 from $1.2079