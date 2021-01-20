Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 26 cents to $53.24 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 18 cents to $56.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil was flat at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $26.30 to $1,866.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 45 cents to $25.77 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.64 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.54 Japanese yen from 103.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.2107 from $1.2126.