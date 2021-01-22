Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 86 cents to $52.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 69 cents to $55.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was little changed at $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.58 a gallon. February natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $9.70 to $1,856.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $25.56 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.83 Japanese yen from 103.52 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2160.