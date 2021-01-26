Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 16 cents to $52.61 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 3 cents to $55.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $1.58 a gallon. February heating oil was flat at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $4.30 to $1,850.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 5 cents to $25.54 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.62 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.65 Japanese yen from 103.80 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2139.