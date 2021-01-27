Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 24 cents to $52.85 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 10 cents to $55.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $1.58 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.61 a gallon. February natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $6 to $1,844.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 15 cents to $25.39 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.16 Japanese yen from 103.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.2099 from $1.2167.