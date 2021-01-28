Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 51 cents to $52.34 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 28 cents to $55.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.58 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $7 to $1,837.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 54 cents to $25.92 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.24 Japanese yen from 104.16 yen. The euro rose to $1.2132 from $1.2099.