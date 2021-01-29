Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 14 cents to $52.20 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 35 cents to $55.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 1 cent to $1.57 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $1.60 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $9.40 to 1847.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 99 cents to $26.91 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to 3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.75 Japanese yen from 104.24 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.2132.