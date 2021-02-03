Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 93 cents to $55.69 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1 to $58.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.69 a gallon. March natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $1.70 to $1,835.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 49 cents to $26.89 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.06 Japanese yen from 105.08 yen. The euro rose to $1.2025 from $1.2019.