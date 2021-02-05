Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 62 cents to $56.85 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 50 cents to $59.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.71 a gallon. March natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $21.80 to $1,813 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 79 cents to $27.02 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.63 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.2042 from $1.1966.