Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.12 to $57.97 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.22 to $60.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.67 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.75 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $21.20 to $1,834.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 56 cents to $27.58 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.22 Japanese yen from 105.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.2055 from $1.2042.