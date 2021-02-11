Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 44 cents to $58.24 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery fell 33 cents to $61.14 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery remained at $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.74 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $15.90 to $1,826.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 3 cents to $27.05 an ounce and March copper remained at $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.77 Japanese yen from 104.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.2132 from $1.2129.