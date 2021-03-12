Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 41 cents to $65.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 41 cents to $69.22 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. April heating rose 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $2.80 to $1,719.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 28 cents to $25.91 an ounce and May copper remained unchanged at $4.14 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.06 Japanese yen from 108.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.1949 from $1.1982.