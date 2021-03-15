Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 22 cents to $65.39 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 34 cents to $68.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $2.10 a gallon. April heating fell 2 cents to $1.95 a gallon. April natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $9.40 to $1,729.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 38 cents to $26.29 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.14 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.15 Japanese yen from 109.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.1926 from $1.1949.