Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 59 cents to $64.80 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 49 cents to $68.39 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.10 a gallon. April heating fell 2 cents to $1.93 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $1.70 to $1,730.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 29 cents to $26 an ounce and May copper fell 7 cents to $4.07 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.00 Japanese yen from 109.15 yen. The euro fell to $1.1903 from $1.1926.