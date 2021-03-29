Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 59 cents to $61.56 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose 41 cents to $64.98 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. April natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $20.10 to $1,712.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 34 cents to $24.77 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.03 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.83 Japanese yen from 109.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1765 from $1.1790.