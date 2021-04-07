Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 44 cents to $59.77 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 42 cents to $63.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $1.95 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $1.40 to $1,741.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $25.25 an ounce and May copper fell 7 cents to $4.05 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.81 Japanese yen from 109.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.1865 from $1.1871.