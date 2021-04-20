Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 94 cents to $62.44 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 48 cents to $66.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.02 a gallon. May heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.88 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,778.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $25.84 an ounce and May copper fell 3 cents to $4.21 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.12 Japanese yen from 108.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2031 from $1.2039.