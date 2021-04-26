Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 23 cents to $61.91 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 46 cents to $65.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.88 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $2.30 to $1,7780.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 13 cents to $26.21 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.44 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.12 Japanese yen from 107.93 Japanese yen. The euro remained unchanged at $1.2092.