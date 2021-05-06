Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 92 cents to $64.71 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 87 cents to $68.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.11 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.99 a gallon. June natural gas slipped 1 cent to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $31.40 to $1,815.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 96 cents to $27.48 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $4.60 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.05 Japanese yen from 109.26 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2055 from $1.1999.