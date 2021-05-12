Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 80 cents to $66.08 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 77 cents to $69.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $2.16 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. June natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $13.30 to $1,822.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 43 cents to $27.24 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.74 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.60 Japanese yen from 108.65 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2080 from $1.2152.